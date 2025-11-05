The eight-part series will stream exclusively on Disney+, with two new episodes to be released every Wednesday beginning December 3.

Now that they have completed their mandatory service for the South Korean military, BTS stars Jimin and Jung Kook are set to return for another season of their travel show Are You Sure?!.

According to a press release, season two “captures Jimin and Jung Kook embarking on an unforgettable 12-day journey that spans from the majestic mountains of Switzerland to the vibrant shores of Vietnam. Traveling light with only their luggage, a modest budget, and a trusty guidebook, the pair dive into a mix of thrilling adventures, serene getaways, and spontaneous, fun-filled moments.”

"Viewers can look forward to plenty of heartwarming camaraderie, breathtaking scenery, and the unfiltered humor and chemistry that made the first season a fan favorite," the press release continues. "The candid and real-life reactions by Jimin and Jung Kook unveil the charms of their personalities in unexpected situations."





The first season of Are You Sure?! was released in September 2024 and saw Jimin and Jung Kook go kayaking in New York state, rock climb and go-kart with fellow BTS member V on Jeju Island, South Korea and try snowboarding in Sapporo, Japan. It quickly became one of the most popular original series on Disney+.

Of course, this is all part of the ramp up for what is sure to be a massive 2026 for BTS as they prepare for their comeback with a brand new album and world tour.