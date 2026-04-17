Last night (April 16) d4vd (real name David Anthony Burke) was arrested at his Hollywood home and taken to the LAPD 77th Street Station Jail. He is being held without bail until Monday when the case is presented to the District Attorney's office, who said they "will review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges."

The musician known as d4vd has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, according to police.

Last September, Celeste Rivas Hernandez's decomposed body was found inside the trunk of an impounded Tesla that was registered in d4vd's name. At the time of the discovery, the Los Angeles Police Department say it was presumed that she had been dead for "several weeks."

d4vd and Rivas Hernandez had reportedy known each other since she was only 11 years old. Social media posts and screenshots from Discord have shown them interacting, as well as sporting the same finger tattoo that reads "Shhh." An alleged leaked demo by d4vd that appears to be called "Celeste" further links him to the victim.

Just after the discovery of Rivas Hernandez's body, the singer was forced to cancel his tour and a deluxe edition of his album, Withered, as police investigated the homicide.

In a statement to the media, d4vd's lawyers said, "Let us be clear - actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death. There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion."