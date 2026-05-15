Drake Is Using the CN Tower To Promote His New Album ‘Iceman’

Drake is set to release his much anticipated new album, Iceman, tomorrow (May 15), and he’s aiming high when it comes to promoting it.

CP24 confirms that the Toronto rapper is connected to the unusual thermometer-like projections that have been appearing on the CN Tower this week.

While “freezing” the iconic structure, Drizzy began livestreaming the final and climactic fourth episode of his experimental “Iceman Chronicles″ series on his YouTube channel beginning at 9:45PM EST tonight (May 14).

CP24 adds that the City of Toronto had announced that a ten-minute-long fireworks show was scheduled to take place at Harbourfront Centre at 10:45PM, which is part of a “private video shoot.” No word was given whether that too is related to the Drake album release.

Last month, Drake made headlines when he constructed a massive, 20-foot-tall ice pyramid containing Iceman‘s release date in a downtown Toronto parking lot.

The publicity stunt was revealed when a local Twitch streamer named Kishka cracked the code by hammering through the ice to find a blue bag containing the release date inside. He was then escorted to Drake’s home in the Bridle Path, where he revealed the date of May 15. He was also handed another sealed blue bag containing stacks of hundred Canadian dollar bills.

Watch the episode below.