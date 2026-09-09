James Barker Band To Host The 2026 CCMA Awards

The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA) has announced that that chart-topping, multi-award winning, five-time 2026 CCMA Award nominees James Barker Band will be hosting the 2026 CCMA Awards.

The band will take over Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre on September 19 on country music’s biggest night in Canada to lead the evening’s celebrations, as well as perform on the night.

James Barker Band are also nominated for five of the night’s biggest honours: Entertainer of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Fans’ Choice, Group or Duo of the Year, and Single of the Year.

“We’re fired up to be hosting the CCMA Awards this year,” James Barker Band said in a statement. “We’ve grown up watching this show and have been lucky enough to make so many great memories at the CCMAs over the years, so getting the chance to host and celebrate Canadian country music from the other side of the stage is pretty special. We’re excited to celebrate our friends, have some fun, and hopefully keep the whole thing on the rails. You never really know what could happen when you give the four of us microphones on live TV.”

The 2026 CCMA Awards have also announced a new wave of performers including 2026 Gary Slaight Humanitarian Award recipient Brett Kissel, 3x CCMA Award winner and 2026 Female Artist of the Year nominee Madeline Merlo, 2x 2026 CCMA Award nominee including Fans’ Choice Tyler Joe Miller, and 2x 2026 CCMA Award nominee including a Female Artist of the Year nomination, Sacha.

They will join previously announced performers Dean Brody, Nate Haller, High Valley, The Reklaws, Owen Riegling, The Strumbellas, Thelma & James, Tenille Townes, and homegrown Saskatchewan stars including Weyburn’s Tenille Arts, Shaunavon’s Hunter Brothers, Hudson Bay’s Kalsey Kulyk, and Rocanville’s Jess Moskaluke.

There will also be a special tribute performance in honour of country music icon Dolly Parton, with a medley of her classic hits.

Cameron Whitcomb and Josh Ross lead all 2026 CCMA Awards nominees, each with seven nominations apiece. See the full list of nominees here.

The 2026 CCMA Awards will be airing exclusively on CTV Saturday, September 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT and streaming on Crave.