On Thursday (December 18), the country superstar (real name Jason DeFord) was one of 33 individuals that were pardoned in the state.

Jelly Roll got an early Christmas present this week when he was pardoned by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee for two robbery and drug-related felonies dating back to 2002.

“His story is remarkable, and it’s a redemptive, powerful story, which is what you look for and what you hope for,” Lee told reporters (via Associated Press).

Earlier this year the Tennessee Board of Parole recommended the pardon, taking into consideration Jelly Roll's willingness to discuss his criminal record and the steps he has taken to redeem himself.

Addressing the parole board at the time, Jelly Roll said, "I want to be an inspiration for people who are now where I used to be -- to let them know that change is truly possible. One of the reasons I'm asking for your recommendation for this pardon is because I'm looking to take my message of redemption through the power of music and faith through the rest of the world. I’ll still be using this same pardon, God willing, to go do missionary work in my 50s and 60s."

The 41-year-old was convicted of a robbery at the age of 17 and drug charges at 23. He has long fought to have his past put behind him in order to perform for his fans outside of North America. Just last year he was given permission to begin playing shows in Canada.

Jelly Roll has demonstrated acts of kindness and redemption since becoming a country music star. Last year he made a generous donation of $700 to a kids' lemonade stand in Salt Lake City, while earlier this year, he offered to pay off student loans for two fans who held up a sign at his Winnipeg concert asking for help.