Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finalized their divorce after reaching a settlement agreement, now four months after she petitioned to end their two-year marriage.

Bennifer is officially no more. Again.

According to court documents there is no request for spousal support by either party.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, 2024, exactly two years to the day of their wedding celebration on August 20, 2022. The official separation date on the documents is listed as April 26.

People reports that Lopez now just wants to move forward with her life, following the cancellation of last summer's North American tour and now the divorce.

A source tells People, "The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end. She's in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter."

Affleck meanwhile, was the butt of some jokes made (and not made) by comedian Nikki Glaser at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards.