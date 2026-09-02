Katy Perry Calls Justin Trudeau the ‘Love of My Life’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attend "Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour" Premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Katy Perry has opened up about her romance with former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

The 41-year-old pop star shared all about her new love in an exclusive interview with People.

Noting that “last year was really hard,” following her separation from former fiancé Orlando Bloom, who she shares daughter Daisy with, Perry admits her life got back on track after connecting with Trudeau.

“I learned how to step back into my purpose,” she explains, “and I got the greatest gift from this tour: I got to meet the love of my life.”

Perry and Bloom broke off their engagement in June 2025, while she was in between legs of her Lifetimes Tour. “It was probably the hardest time,” she says. “My friends were all hanging out back home. I was crying and just feeling far away. But then my angels went to work. They really showed up.”

During her tour stop in Montreal, she was spotted having dinner with Trudeau, who later took his daughter to the concert. It didn’t take long for their romance to make headlines. (They made their relationship official during a night out in Paris last October.)

“I got to meet Justin on tour, and then things shifted,” she says, adding, “I always wanted this epic legendary love, and I was talking to my therapist about it: Everything in my life is epic, but this is kind of the missing puzzle piece — then it showed up.”

Not only has she found a partner in Trudeau, she has also found her number one fan and more importantly, her rock.

“He knows the words, he’s supportive, and he’s in awe; it’s super healing,” she says. “He is really heart-centered, and I think that we align in that way. I’m so grateful.”