Titled "Original Forever," Adidas describes the campaign as "reminiscent of the styles that Oasis have worn and loved since the ‘90s, adidas Originals x Oasis celebrates 30 years of originality."

Oasis have teamed up with Adidas Originals for a new collection of apparel that includes t-shirts, tracksuits, coach jackets and bucket hats.

Available to order starting today (June 20), the collection is aligned with the Britpop heroes' reunion tour, which begins in Cardiff, Wales on July 4.

Promoting the collection, Oasis members Liam and Noel Gallagher posed side by side for the first time since they announced their reunion last year, with the words "Band with Three Stripes."

Oasis are set to play their first Canadian dates in 17 years when they return to North America and play two shows in Toronto at Rogers Stadium on August 24 and 25.

adidas ORIGINALS x OASIS.



The Brand. The Band.

The Legacy Lives On.



Original Forever. pic.twitter.com/HMyo2Z9p1l — adidas UK (@adidasUK) June 19, 2025