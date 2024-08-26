Reports out of the UK suggest the legendary Manchester band are lining up big shows next summer in both their hometown and London, after a reconciliation has been made between the estranged Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel.

All the pigs in the world must have learned to fly, because according to sources Oasis is set to announce a reunion.

The band's official social accounts posted a teaser with a date "27.08.24" and time of "8am" leading many people to believe the band will announce reunion shows tomorrow morning (August 27).

The date also appeared on the screen behind Liam Gallagher during his performance last night at the Reading Festival. Two days earlier, during his show at the Leeds Festival, Gallagher addressed the rumours, saying, “It is very interesting init? It is a very interesting situation we’ve found ourselves in.”

Word is the band have agreed to play ten nights at Manchester’s Heaton Park and ten nights at Wembley Stadium, which would break the record set by Taylor Swift earlier this month. Oasis played both venues on their final tour before splitting up in 2009.

Gallagher took the opportunity to unofficially confirm at least the Manchester shows on X. When one fan tweeted, “Heaton Park [is] terrible for concert venues”, Liam replied with, “See you down the front you big fanny.”

Of course, money is said to be one of the reasons behind the band's comeback, with The Sun reporting the offer for the 20 shows is worth a reported £400million.

The Gallagher brothers have long feuded in public over the possibility of reuniting Oasis, which led Liam to launch his own tour this year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, Definitely Maybe.

But a source tells The Sun, “Noel and Liam are never going to be the best of friends but they want to bring Oasis back for the fans. They aren’t getting any younger and the demand is huge. They decided it was now or never."