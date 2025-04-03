Written by Billboard's executive director of music Jason Lipshutz ( It Starts with One: The Legend and Legacy of Linkin Park ), A Whole Lotta History promises to cover their formation on The X Factor to their current solo careers.

Attention Directioners: Atria Books has announced it will be publishing A Whole Lotta History , a forthcoming book that will focus on the "cultural history of the boy band sensation" One Direction.

An announcement by publisher Atria Books on Publishers Marketplace added that the book will include "never-before-told anecdotes and new reporting with a detailed appreciation of 1D's discography that will give them proper due in the pop music canon."

On X, Lipshutz wrote, "I'm writing a book about One Direction. This will explore their entire journey, go through every album, and help explain why their musical and cultural impact will stand the test of time."

While the book has yet to receive a release date, Lipshutz wrote that it is "coming soon."