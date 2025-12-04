Like the previously announced Sting concert , Post Malone will be throwing a big party in advance of the big game. “Getting back on the Bud Light stage during Super Bowl weekend is like coming home," he said in a statement. "I love it! We’ve got something really special planned for this year!”

Post Malone is heading back to the Super Bowl, this time to headline "Bud Light Presents Post Malone & Buddies,” a pre-game concert at Fort Mason in San Francisco, CA, on February 6, 2026, two days before Super Bowl LX.

In an interview with Billboard, the country-rap-pop superstar teased that the "something special" might be referring to the fact that he has brand new music to perform.

Asked whether he has new songs ready to go, he said, “A hundred percent. We’ve been working very, very diligently on new music. And we have 45 songs. It’s just a matter of finishing said songs. And the schedule has been so very busy. So we’re working and working, but there will be new music by then…Allegedly.”

“Allegedly a hundred percent maybe, definitely,” he added. “Keep your ears [open].”

A self-proclaimed and devout Dallas Cowboys fan, the 30-year-old performed just last week during the halftime show of the Thanksgiving game between the Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs. In February 2024, he also sang "America The Beautiful" at Super Bowl LVIII.

Fans can enter to win tickets to experience "Bud Light Presents Post Malone & Buddies." More information can be found here.