Headlining this year's punk festival, Lavigne surprised fans eight songs into the set by announcing special guest: her ex-husband and former Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley.

Former pop-punk sweethearts Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley reunited on stage at Warped Tour in Washington, DC earlier this week to perform a cover of Sum 41's "In Too Deep."

“What do you say we bring one of the OG Warped Tour bands back out here tonight to join me right now?” Lavigne told the crowd. “Let’s hear it for Deryck from Sum f**king 41!”

Whibley, who retired Sum 41 earlier this year, has kept a low profile since his band's final shows, promoting his best-selling memoir, Walking Disaster, and his new brand of socks, which he was quick to acknowledge.

“Holy s**t, goddamn. I thought I f**king quit music," Whibley quipped. But how the f**k can I miss the Warped Tour, right? I’ve come out of my three- or four-month retirement for two reasons: to be with the Warped Tour family, and to be with the one, the only, the motherf**king princess.”

Lavigne and Whibley were married from 2006 to 2010 at the heights of their careers, but have reportedly remained friends since their divorce.

After the show, Lavigne posted an image with her and Whibley on Instagram, writing, “This legend @deryckwhibley from @sum41 joined me for one of the best pop punk anthems of all time ‘In Too Deep.’”

Who knows? Maybe Avril Lavigne has more tricks up her sleeve for when she headlines All Your Friends Fest at Burl's Creek in Oro-Medonte, ON on June 29.

Watch the performance below.