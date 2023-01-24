Brendon Urie Bringing Panic! At The Disco To An End

Brendon Urie told fans on Tuesday he is bringing Panic! At The Disco to an end.

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey,” the singer wrote in a message he shared on social media. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”

Urie, 35, confirmed that he and his wife Sarah – who celebrate a decade of marriage in April – are expecting their first child together “very soon.” He added that he is humbled and excited about becoming a parent.

“That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family,” he explained, “and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

Urie went on to thank fans for their support and said there will be “one last run together” in Europe and the UK. (The final leg of the Viva Las Vengeance Tour runs Feb. 20 to March 10.)

“I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing.”

Panic! At The Disco began in 2004 as a blink-182 band made up of Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson. Their 2005 debut album A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out spawned the hit “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.”

It became Urie’s solo project in 2015 and he went on to have hits like “High Hopes” and “Hey Look Ma, I Made It.” He also collaborated with Taylor Swift on the 2019 track "ME."

Urie was scheduled to perform last September in Toronto and Montreal but the shows were scrapped due to "logistical issues" – meaning his final Panic! performance in Canada was in January 2019 in Laval, Quebec.

In a 2013 interview, Urie was asked about dropping the Panic! name. “I like Panic! at the Disco. I’ve always been behind it. I always felt free in this band," he said. “I wouldn’t rule it out, doing something solo, but I really like doing what I do. It started as a four-piece [band] and now at this point I’m doing most of everything, and I like that. We’ll see what happens."