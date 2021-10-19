Céline Dion Cancels Vegas Shows Due To Health Issues

Céline Dion has scrapped her return to Las Vegas due to health issues, it was announced Tuesday.

“I’m heartbroken by this," the 53-year-old Canadian singer said, in a release. "My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words."

Dion was scheduled to start a new residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Nov. 5 but, according to her team, she is suffering "unforeseen medical symptoms" that force her to cancel the November run as well as shows scheduled for Jan. 19 to Feb. 5, 2022.

She is scheduled to resume her Courage world tour – postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic – in March, which includes stops in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Reps said Dion "has been experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms she is experiencing are prohibiting her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show."

The singer said she is "especially sorry" about letting down fans who made plans to travel to Las Vegas to see the show. "I have to focus on getting better," she said. "I want to get through this as soon as I can."

Ticket holders will get refunds and promoters promise they will receive "a pre-sale opportunity for first access to purchase tickets for newly scheduled show dates when they are announced."

Dion performed a total of 1,144 shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace during residencies that ran from 2003 to 2007 and 2011 to 2019.

In September 2019, Dion postponed four shows in her native Montreal at the beginning of the Courage world tour due to a "throat virus" and in March 2020 she postponed several shows due to "symptoms of a common cold."