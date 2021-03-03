DaBaby Accused Of Assault, Robbery Of Homeowner

More legal woes for DaBaby, who has been accused of assaulting and robbing a 64-year-old man who rented him a house.

According to a lawsuit filed on Feb. 22 in Los Angeles, the 29-year-old rapper – whose real name is Jonathan Kirk – rented a home from Gary Pagar on the condition that it was for a private vacation with no more than nine friends.

Pagar claims DaBaby violated the rental agreement by bringing as many as 40 people to the property to shoot a music video. When he confronted the rapper on Dec. 2, 2020, DaBaby “and his associates beat, punched, spat on, threatened, shoved and robbed” him.

The lawsuit alleges that when Pagar tried to shut the production down, “they beat and battered him, stole his phone by force so he couldn’t call the police, and threatened him. Then they vandalized his house and left, after stealing various valuable items.”

Pagar claims DaBaby and Jake Paul were sitting in a convertible when he was assaulted by an unidentified associate of the rapper. “Their behaviour was cowardly and despicable,” reads the lawsuit. “An honourable man would have intervened.”

The filing alleges that DaBaby climbed out of the vehicle and threatened Pagar, punched him and chased him into the house. He then allegedly sucker-punched Pagar, knocking out a tooth.

“Mr. Kirk appears to think he’s a real tough guy,” the lawsuit reads. “Mr. Kirk is wrong.”

Pagar is suing DaBaby and others for fraud, breach of contract, battery, conversion and trespass to chattels. He is seeking at least $117,910.48 U.S. for damaged and stolen property.

None of the allegations have been tested in court and DaBaby has not responded to the lawsuit.

Last September, the rap star was sued by a man he allegedly assaulted inside a Los Angeles hotel nine months earlier. Cristofher Pocasangre filed a lawsuit claiming assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress.

DaBaby was charged with possession of a loaded weapon earlier this year in Beverly Hills after officers responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun on tony Rodeo Drive recovered a 9mm gun inside a vehicle the his vehicle.

In January 2020, DaBaby was arrested during an investigation into a robbery when it was discovered he had a fugitive arrest warrant for allegedly “engaging in organized criminal activity” in Dallas, Texas.

The rapper was convicted in June 2019 of carrying a concealed weapon after being arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Walmart in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Last March, DaBaby publicly apologized for smacking a fan at one of his concerts because she held her phone up to him with its light on.