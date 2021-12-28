iHeartRadio

Emotional Bebe Rexha Says She Feels 'Disgusting'

Bebe Rexha said Monday she feels “disgusting” and doesn’t know how to love herself.

“I think I am the heaviest I have ever been,” the 32-year-old pop star said in an emotional TikTok video. “I weighed myself just now and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight ‘cause I feel embarrassed.

“I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body.”

Rexha said her struggles with body image – which she said come from “a place of hurt and confusion – have kept her off social media.

“I don’t feel good in my skin, and when I don’t feel good, I don’t want to post,” she explained, “and that’s really honestly the reason why I haven’t been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to.”

The singer added: “I don’t know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself.”

The message was similar to one on Instagram Stories in November 2020, when Rexha addressed paparazzi photos showing her in a swimsuit in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Yes, I got thighs, I got an ass,” she said. “It’s just really hard because I find it hard to love myself sometimes and when you see yourself looking like s**t it’s like, yes, I got stretch marks, I got cellulite, all of the above.

“I’m trying to be healthy … and I like to eat and I also take medicine that makes it really hard for me to lose weight.”

This past April, Rexha jumped on a remix of Canadian singer JESSIA’s hit “I’m Not Pretty.”

She sings: “Your imperfections are what make you beautiful / The best things in this life are unusual / Look at the face / Look at that body / Look at the smile / Look at those eyes / Look at those thighs / Goddamn, you’re a prize.”

