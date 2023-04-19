Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds' Wife Files For Divorce

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds’ estranged wife reportedly filed for divorce Tuesday – five years after they first announced their separation.

According to TMZ, Aja Volkman filed papers in Los Angeles.

She and Reynolds shared news in April 2018 that they had split. “After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end," he tweeted at the time. But the pair rekindled their romance and announced the following year that they were expecting their fourth child. Then, in December 2019, Volkman took to Instagram to explain how Reynolds re-proposed to her.

“He stood there on my porch and all I could see was my most favourite person staring back at me,” she wrote. “I understood it all. We didn’t need the words. We were both forgiven. … The answer has always been yes.”

But, last September, Reynolds tweeted: “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated.”

Reynolds and Volkman were married in March 2011 and are parents to Arrow, 10, 6-year-old twins Gia and Coco, and Valentine, 3.

The two met when an up-and-coming Imagine Dragons opened for Volkman's band Nico Vega. "I was kind of at a place in my life where I thought, 'This guy is so cute, but I’m not really interested in meeting anybody right now.' But we really just fell in love," she told Las Vegas Weekly in 2013.