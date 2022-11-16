Isaac Hayes Estate Unhappy His Song Played At Trump Event

The estate of Isaac Hayes is not happy that Donald Trump used a song co-written by the R&B/soul legend at the launch of his third presidential campaign on Tuesday night.

“Once again, The estate and family of Isaac Hayes DID NOT approve the use of ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’ by Sam and Dave by Donald Trump at his 2024 Presidential announcement tonight,” read a tweet from the official Isaac Hayes account.

“We are exploring multiple legal options to stop this unauthorized use.”

The estate acknowledged that “stopping a politician from using your music is not always an easy task, but we are dedicated to making sure that Donald Trump does not continue to use ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’ … in further rallies and public appearances.”

Hayes wrote the song with David Porter and it was recorded in 1966 by Sam & Dave. In 1982, Sam & Dave recorded the song as “Hold On, Edwin’s Coming” for Democratic Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards’ third campaign.

Hayes died in 2008 at 65.

Several music acts, including Rihanna, Village People, Phil Collins, the estate of Tom Petty and Canada’s Neil Young, objected to their songs being played at Trump rallies during his 2016 and 2020 campaigns.