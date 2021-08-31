Shawn Mendes' 'Summer Of Love' Debuts At No. 48

Shawn Mendes had the biggest new song in the U.S. last week – but it wasn’t big enough to make it into the Top 40.

“Summer of Love,” the Canadian singer’s collaboration with Tainy, debuted at No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100, which was published Tuesday.

It’s a disappointing start for the first new music from Mendes since last year’s Wonder. The album’s title track debuted at No. 18 and “Monster,” his collaboration with Justin Bieber, started out at No. 8.

“Summer of Love” is Mendes’ 16th entry on the Hot 100, which is compiled using MRC Data for sales, streams and radio airplay in the U.S.

In Canada, “Summer of Love” debuted at No. 17 and on the UK chart it’s at No. 62.

Earlier this month, Camila Cabello’s new single “Don’t Go Yet” was No. 42 in its first week on the Hot 100. It currently sits at No. 71.

Neither Mendes nor Cabello have ever had a No. 1 solo hit in the U.S. Her biggest single was “Never Be The Same,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 and his biggest success was 2019’s “If I Can’t Have You,” which made it No. 2.

The couple’s 2019 collaboration “Señorita,” went to No. 1, as did Cabello’s 2017’s single “Havana” ft. Young Thug.