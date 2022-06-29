THE CAPTAIN'S CRUISE WILL OPEN FOR SUMMER 2022!

Calgary's only paddlewheeler, Captain's Cruise, will set sail July 21, 2022!

Take in all the Rocky Mountain views while listening to live music. The Captain's Cruise will depart at 6:15PM once a week starting July 21, 2022.

Oh you're hungry? They've got you covered! You'll feel like royalty with this menu.

ADDRESS: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary.

COST: $75.95

Here are the dates you can choose from:

July 21 2022, July 28 2022, August 4 2022, August 11 2022, August 18 2022, August 25 2022

BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE