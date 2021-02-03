There’s a Petition Initiative to Reopen Gyms in Alberta Called #SaveFitnessAB

I know that gym people are a pretty niche group of people. The thing about gym people, though, is that that’s the hobby we’ve chosen. That’s the pastime, the therapy, the outing we do religiously, the mental health savior at the end of the day before, during and after COVID.

If you’re anything like me, going to the gym is like church for you in a way. It’s therapeutic, it’s a massive part of your life, and it’s the one time of day where you can push everything else aside and just be present in a moment and devote all of your time to you. If this is not a big part of your life, then you may be rolling your eyes right now… but if it is, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

During times like this… a release and an outlet is more important than ever, and this has been taken away from us for far too long.

Obviously this is an opinion piece, and I speak for myself and myself only when I say that I feel absolutely and completely safe while at the gym, and did for the entirety of the time I was able to work out through this pandemic. This included the big box gyms like Goodlife, and the smaller independently run gyms, like F45 (specifically the one in Marda Loop).

The fitness industry is not only detrimental to the mental health of its clients and members, but also if they don’t have the opportunity to open soon, a lot of them won’t be able to afford to open their doors ever again, even when the time does come.

The stats about the spread of COVID 19 in gyms is on the table, and by the looks of it all… opening gyms may not be the worst thing in the world when it comes to the mental health of Albertans, the livelihood of gym owners as a whole, and the health of the general public.

As you may have heard, many gyms open their doors to 1:1 personal training as of this coming Monday (February 8th) – but not a lot of people, including myself, can afford those kinds of services, but would do anything to get back into the gym in the safest manor possible as quickly as possible, and that’s why I personally and wholeheartedly stand with this movement.

If you do too, you can find the petition here. Hopefully, they hear us. Hopefully something changes.