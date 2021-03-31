iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Bulk Up - Huge Costco is Opening on the West End

image

 

There’s a new Costco Business Centre at 185 St just north of Stony Plain Road.

The vice president of Costco Wholesale mentioned that this will be a great place for buying in bulk. The new spot will carry a huge selection of food and drink in bulk, however the location will not carry clothes or toys. 

 

If you were looking for 12kg of olive oil, they’ve got ya. Need to feed 20 people quinoa?They’ve got you there too!

I just hope they carry their delicious hot dogs in bulk.

The new location opens April 6th!

Read more here at  CTV Edmonton.

Contests