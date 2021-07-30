A Thread: People Share One Helpful Thing They Learned in Therapy

If you have some time, this is a great thread to peel back through as Twitter users shared helpful things they've learned in therapy.

Here's a few highlights...

literally just let go. its okay. drop ur shoulders, take the tongue off the roof ur mouth, unclench ur jaw, take a deep breath and try lift that weight off your chest. most people are likely unconsciously holding on to some kind of stress and its not good for us. — Dottoressa lesbica marxista alex 🇮🇹(PHD) (@gayspyalex) July 25, 2021

As you get healthier, people around you who are stuck in their own unhealthy patterns may resent you or accuse you of acting superior to them, being selfish, etc. You may feel guilt as your situation improves and theirs doesn’t. But you aren’t responsible for them/their reactions — Squirrel Herder (@squirrelshorts) July 26, 2021

My therapist an analogy between a piece of shit and my ex😂

He said “imagine you’re at the mountains alone in the winter and the thing keeping your hands warm is a piece of shit on the ground...youre stuck but that wont last..so isnt it better if you walk alone and find a cabin?” — Sauceyyy (@King_Sauxey) July 26, 2021

Decisions do not have to be labeled right or wrong. You made a choice that you believed was best based on the information you had at that time. When/if your future self discovers new info that changes your mind, that doesn’t mean you’ve failed or made a “bad” choice — haleigh (@haleighavila27) July 26, 2021

Grieving doesn't have to mean you want it back. It doesn't mean you SHOULD go back, either. It just means that something that mattered to you has ceased to be something you can carry forward. Allow yourself to grieve even when you know it was the best outcome. — 💙🏳️‍⚧️ Little Loki 🏳️‍🌈💙 (@inksingerr) July 27, 2021

you cant control what other people say about you. one of the most frustrating lessons, but you just have to accept some people misunderstand you (on purpose or not) and will sell a version of you that doesnt exist to others. don't let it affect you. that isn't the real you. — a kacchako festival 🧡💗 (@kacchakofest) July 26, 2021

something I'd like to add: our mistakes and errors don't make us less deserving of love and goodness — Wren (@dreamingstarx) July 30, 2021

Reading one thing could make a difference :)

Take care of yourself.

-Jess