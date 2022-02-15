Edmonton Elks Announce Doubleheader with U of A Golden Bears

What a great idea! For the first time ever it's a double header of Green and Gold at Commonwealth!

The Edmonton Elks announced a partnership with the University of Alberta Golden Bears for a pair of games on October 15, 2022.

The Golden Bears will take to The Brick Field at Commonwealth for their Canada West conference home game at Noon on October 15, followed by the Elks game against the Toronto Argonauts at 5p.

A whole day of home town football, this marks the first time the 2 squads played a doubleheader and the first time since 1999 that the Golden Bears will play at Commonwealth. (via goelks.com)

The Golden Bears previoulsy played regular season games at The Brick Field in 98, 94, and 88. They also played national playoff games at the stadium in 1980 and 81. For more info, head to goelks.com.

-Jess