Ethan Bear Shows Up To Rally In Support Of Him On Saturday

There was a rally in Edmonton yesterday at Roger's Place in support of Ethan bear who after game 4 of the Oilers playoff run with the jets received racist comments online.

Great to see Edmonton come together in support of Ethan! He even made an appearance himself.

Ethan Bear makes an appearance. pic.twitter.com/zKeT94IjOK — Touria Izri (@TouriaIzri) May 30, 2021