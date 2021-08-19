Everything You Need To Know About Together Again YEG
HUGE Shoutout to Trixstar Productions for welcoming us back to concerts in style...seriously. The set up for Together Again YEG is exactly what we've all wanted for an outdoor concert, and more!!! No bad seats, and no more lineups for drinks!
Plenty of tickets STILL available HERE.
Here's my chat with Mike about what to expect:
-Jess
Listen: What To Expect @ Together Again Outdoor Concert Series
