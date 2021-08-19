iHeartRadio

Everything You Need To Know About Together Again YEG

HUGE Shoutout to Trixstar Productions for welcoming us back to concerts in style...seriously. The set up for Together Again YEG is exactly what we've all wanted for an outdoor concert, and more!!! No bad seats, and no more lineups for drinks!

Plenty of tickets STILL available HERE.

Here's my chat with Mike about what to expect:

-Jess

    Listen: What To Expect @ Together Again Outdoor Concert Series


    Bring your own chair if you like and get ready to enjoy an outdoor show exactly the way you've dreamed of enjoying an outdoor show. HUGE Thanks to Trixstar Productions for bringing back live music in style. -Jess
