Hand Signals Learned On TikTok Linked To Missing Girls Rescue

An excellent piece of information to carry along with you - Know the sign, and know what to watch for!

A girl who had been missing for several days was recently rescued, and the Kentucky Sheriff's Office claim that they were able to find the girl because of a hand single she sent to another driver passing by.

The hand gestures have become popular on TikTok recently and show a sign for "violence at home - I need help."





DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SIGNAL



Isolation can increase the risk of violence at home. Use this discrete gesture during a video call to show you need help:



1. Hold hand up with palm facing other person.

2. Tuck thumb into palm.

3. Fold fingers down over thumb. pic.twitter.com/gsIgSbXOmc — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) August 24, 2021

A witness in a car behind the car that the missing girl was in recognized the signals and called 911 to report, "a teen who appeared to be in distress."Police were able to pull over the suspect's car and discovered the missing teen in the back seat. The suspect was arrested. (via

Read Full Story HERE.

-Jess

