iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Hand Signals Learned On TikTok Linked To Missing Girls Rescue

E9kn3RyXEAQ7Jsg

An excellent piece of information to carry along with you - Know the sign, and know what to watch for! 

A girl who had been missing for several days was recently rescued, and the Kentucky Sheriff's Office claim that they were able to find the girl because of a hand single she sent to another driver passing by.
The hand gestures have become popular on TikTok recently and show a sign for "violence at home - I need help."

A witness in a car behind the car that the missing girl was in recognized the signals and called 911 to report, "a teen who appeared to be in distress."
Police were able to pull over the suspect's car and discovered the missing teen in the back seat. The suspect was arrested.  (via CTV)

Read Full Story HERE.

-Jess
 

 

12

Contests