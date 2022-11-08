Local Animal Rescue In Need Of Help ASAP

Zoe's Animal Resuce shared some news a few days ago, that the shelter is struggling financially and is asking for the public's help.

Sadly the local animal shelter has had to put some of their programs on hold. From the Shelter's social media: "This past summer and fall we have faced unprecedented challenges with the number of animals and people needing our help. This combined with a slow down in adoptions and a decrease in donations have left us struggling to keep up."

How can we help?

The animal shelter is holding a 50/50 fundraiser - buy tickets HERE.

Donate! The rescue accepts online donations HERE.

Foster! Would you be able to house any pets that are waiting for a loving home? Sign up HERE.

Rescue a pet! Looking for a new furry friend? You can adopt a pet HERE.

-Jess