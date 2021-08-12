iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
15°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Look No Further For A Skyscraper Milkshake

233074819_1802691499939379_3451062409431659352_n

Confections Cake Co milkshakes bring all the boys to the yard. Well the girls, childern, they/them, etc... They welcome anyone and everyone who decides to stop by! Located in St.Albert specializing in a variety of baked goods. See menu HERE . The item to catch my attention is the Skyscraper Milkshake. I've only ever seen milkshakes this extravagant in Las Vegas!  I am PUMPED to know I don't have to go THAT FAR to get my paws on one of these!

Current flavors, below. 

 

Droolingggggg! I'm throwing this sweet spot on my date night 'to do list'! 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
More on Confections Cake Co.

12

Contests