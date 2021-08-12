Look No Further For A Skyscraper Milkshake

Confections Cake Co milkshakes bring all the boys to the yard. Well the girls, childern, they/them, etc... They welcome anyone and everyone who decides to stop by! Located in St.Albert specializing in a variety of baked goods. See menu HERE . The item to catch my attention is the Skyscraper Milkshake. I've only ever seen milkshakes this extravagant in Las Vegas! I am PUMPED to know I don't have to go THAT FAR to get my paws on one of these!

Current flavors, below.

Droolingggggg! I'm throwing this sweet spot on my date night 'to do list'!

- Pam -

