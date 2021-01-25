Name A Cockroach Or Rat After Your Ex And Watch It Get Destroyed

If the shoe fits, wear it!

Bargain price of $5 with proceeds going back to the San Antonio Zoo. Watch as that cockroach/rat gets devoured for lunch. Leaving you with ultimate satisfaction. If your into that sort of thing. lol Valentine’s Day, February 14th, 'Cry Me A Cockroach!’ feeding frenzy on their social media pages! Birds, reptiles, and mammals from San Antonio Zoo will join in on this feast.

Best $5 you've ever spent. Just think it's a fundraiser so it's not a total waste!

To get in on the action and for more information see HERE

- Pam -

Image from HERE

