Name A Cockroach Or Rat After Your Ex And Watch It Get Destroyed

CryMeACockroach_header

If the shoe fits, wear it! 

Bargain price of $5 with proceeds going back to the San Antonio Zoo. Watch as that cockroach/rat gets devoured for lunch. Leaving you with ultimate satisfaction. If your into that sort of thing. lol Valentine’s Day, February 14th, 'Cry Me A Cockroach!’ feeding frenzy on their social media pages! Birds, reptiles, and mammals from San Antonio Zoo will join in on this feast. 

Best $5 you've ever spent. Just think it's a fundraiser so it's not a total waste! 

To get in on the action and for more information see HERE 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
 

