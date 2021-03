Snoring problems solved!!! Orrrrrr made worse.

A company called Sibelmed has come up with their solution to sleep lost over sharing a bed with someone who snores.

The Somnibell is a device that you would stick on the forehead of whoever snores. Once their snoring starts, the device gives off a gentle shock. The shock is meant to remind the person to change sleeping positions.

Think it would help? Or ruin more sleeps?

-Jess