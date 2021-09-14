Ozzy To Drop Deluxe Edition of No More Tears Featuring Duet with Lemmy

The deluxe edition of 'No More Tears,' will feature a special tribute to the late Lemmy Kilmister.

Ozzy announced that he's releasing a new version of the song 'Hellraiser' from the '91 album No More Tears. The new version features the first-ever official version of Hellraiser with a duet of Ozzy and Lemmy.

From Ozzy: "I hope everyone enjoys the song. This is just a small way to honor my friend Lemmy. Sharon and I talk a lot about how much we miss him."

The deluxe edition of No More Tears drops Friday, September 17.

If you recall, Motörhead recorded their own version of 'Hellraiser,' and released it as a single for the 1992 album, March ör Die. Hellraiser was also one of four No More Tears songs co-written by Lemmy. 'Mama, I'm Coming Home,' 'Desire' and 'I Don't Want to Change the World,' were the others.

