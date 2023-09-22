Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 115 - Roll The Bones
Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band and this week we will be featuring Roll the Bones.
Starting as a 2-piece (Maxwell Evans -Guitar/Vocals and Mark Boer-drums/vocals) back in 2018, Roll The Bones has been active all over the Edmonton live music scene. Since then they've added a second guitarist, (Joe Wozniak) bassist, (Nash Calvert) and alternative percussionist (Sabrina Huot) to help round out their sound.
RTB offers a 'stripped-down take on classic blues crossed with a 3-way harmony, modern rock & roll and psychedelic overtones.' Fans can experience their sound once their self-titled debut album drops November 17th.
Or you can catch their 'high-energy shows that will take you back to a time of cheaper gas, dancing all night, and a wild hangover,'
September 29 at SOHO on Jasper
November 17th at The Starlite Room (album release party)
We'll be featuring their single Daylight at 5:40p MT on Sunday September 24 at 5:40p MT
For more on the band:
If you know or are in a Canadian band, submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White & New Sundays at 5:40 on Edmonton's Best Rock 100.3 The Bear.
-jess