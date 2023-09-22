Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 115 - Roll The Bones

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band and this week we will be featuring Roll the Bones.

Starting as a 2-piece (Maxwell Evans -Guitar/Vocals and Mark Boer-drums/vocals) back in 2018, Roll The Bones has been active all over the Edmonton live music scene. Since then they've added a second guitarist, (Joe Wozniak) bassist, (Nash Calvert) and alternative percussionist (Sabrina Huot) to help round out their sound.

RTB offers a 'stripped-down take on classic blues crossed with a 3-way harmony, modern rock & roll and psychedelic overtones.' Fans can experience their sound once their self-titled debut album drops November 17th.

Or you can catch their 'high-energy shows that will take you back to a time of cheaper gas, dancing all night, and a wild hangover,'

September 29 at SOHO on Jasper

October 20th at The Drive Bar

November 17th at The Starlite Room (album release party)

We'll be featuring their single Daylight at 5:40p MT on Sunday September 24 at 5:40p MT

For more on the band:

Facebook

Spotify

Instagram

If you know or are in a Canadian band, submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White & New Sundays at 5:40 on Edmonton's Best Rock 100.3 The Bear.