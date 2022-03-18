Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 40 - FKB

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Alberta's own FKB.

A high-energy, four-piece Alt Rock band, FKB was formed in Bonneyville, Alberta, but now call Edmonton, home. Even at first glance and listen you can tell the band pulls influence from the 60's-80s era.

Consisting of JUNO Award-nominated songwriter (2019), Drew Shalka (vocals), Travis Topylki (lead guitar), Derek Chalut (drums), and Alex Fedorouk (rhythm guitar) FKB has already found a ton of success in the music world performing over 200 shows across North America since 2017.

In 2019, they won the Edmonton edition of the Jim Beam National Talent Search, giving them the chance to perform at Canadian Music Week that year in Toronto.

Another local touch to the band, all of FKB's music has been produced by Clayton Bellamy (The Congregation).

FKB's latest singles 'Beautiful Fantasy,' and 'Glow,' were both co-produced by Dan Davidson (Tupelo Honey) and Clayton Bellamy. We'll feature 'Glow' on the show today at 5:40p MT.

For more on the band:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

YouTube

Spotify

Apple

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess