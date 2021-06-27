Red White & New with Jess - Episode 7 - WHY

Every Sunday we will spotlight a Canadian band, this week we are featuring WHY.

WHY is a 3 piece Alt-Rock Band out of Winnipeg, MB. In the past they've opened up for Danko Jones, Uncle Kracker, Edgar Winter, and were recently voted 'Best Rock Band In Canada' by INTEL CANADA star search (via WHY)

The band released their 6th album just before the pandemic shut everything down and they could tour the country supporting it.

They did manage to perform a few live stream concerts just before the big lockdown in November and recorded the single, 'Calloused Heart' to release in 2021.

We'll spin Calloused Heart at 5:40p today.

-Jess