Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 94 - Re-form

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local punk band Re-form.

Formally known as Re-form Punk, the band has been around the Edmonton punk scene since 2013.

The band just played the Starlite Room on Friday with more 2023 dates planned. Full details here.

Their latest single Gravity will be featured today at 5:40p MT

For more on the band:

-Jess