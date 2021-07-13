Study, Breakdown, and Rules of Music T-Shirts
Let's talk about your T-Shirts.
A study was done recently and the findings are actually pretty interesting! RushOrderTees surveyed 1,000 people about their music-related t-shirts.
The big key takeaways?
-The average fan owns 11 music-related t-shirts.
-Metal fans are king. The average metalhead has at least 17. Punk fans spend the most. The average total value of a punk’s t-shirt collection is US$600.
-69% still own their oldest shirt. The average age of that shirt is a staggering 11 years.
-The most popular shirts are AC/DC, Aerosmith, and Queen.
-Music fans think you should know at least 10 songs before wearing a band's T-shirt. (via RushOrderTees)
There are other "rules" too...
pic via: https://www.rushordertees.com/perfect-band-t-shirt/
You can read through the full breakdown HERE.
-Jess