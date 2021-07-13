iHeartRadio

Study, Breakdown, and Rules of Music T-Shirts

tshirtrules22

Let's talk about your T-Shirts.

A study was done recently and the findings are actually pretty interesting! RushOrderTees surveyed 1,000 people about their music-related t-shirts.

The big key takeaways?

-The average fan owns 11 music-related t-shirts.

-Metal fans are king. The average metalhead has at least 17. Punk fans spend the most. The average total value of a punk’s t-shirt collection is US$600.

-69% still own their oldest shirt. The average age of that shirt is a staggering 11 years.

-The most popular shirts are AC/DC, Aerosmith, and Queen.

-Music fans think you should know at least 10 songs before wearing a band's T-shirt. (via RushOrderTees)

There are other "rules" too...

pic via: https://www.rushordertees.com/perfect-band-t-shirt/

You can read through the full breakdown HERE.

-Jess

