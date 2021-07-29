Volunteers Needed For Local Concerts & Events

The concert calendar for the month of August is STACKED! Thanks to our friends at Trixstar . Same people who brought you the Howler are the same people bringing the noise over the next few weeks. You might recognize some of the artists:

The Trews, 54-40, Bif Naked, Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Glass Tiger, Prism, The Sheepdogs, Default, The Watchmen, Blue Rodeo, Alan Doyle, Our Lady Peace, I Mother Earth, Danko Jones, USS, grandson, Current Swell, David Spade, Nikki Glaser, Donnell Rawlings, Sean Lecomber, Chelsea Handler, Shaun Majumder and Cindy Rivers - Just to name a few!

I know what you are thinking, 'How in the HELL am I going to afford to attend ALL OF THESE SHOWS?!"!!!

What if I told you, you could volunteer at these shows?! Interested?! See HERE for more details >> https://togetheragainyeg.ca/volunteer/

- Pam -

