iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
27°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Volunteers Needed For Local Concerts & Events

224548879_10157749616710683_1462680608101732448_n

The concert calendar for the month of August is STACKED! Thanks to our friends at Trixstar . Same people who brought you the Howler are the same people bringing the noise over the next few weeks. You might recognize some of the artists: 

The Trews, 54-40, Bif Naked, Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Glass Tiger, Prism, The Sheepdogs, Default, The Watchmen, Blue Rodeo, Alan Doyle, Our Lady Peace, I Mother Earth, Danko Jones, USS, grandson, Current Swell, David Spade, Nikki Glaser, Donnell Rawlings, Sean Lecomber, Chelsea Handler, Shaun Majumder and Cindy Rivers - Just to name a few! 

I know what you are thinking, 'How in the HELL am I going to afford to attend ALL OF THESE SHOWS?!"!!! 

What if I told you, you could volunteer at these shows?! Interested?! See HERE for more details >> https://togetheragainyeg.ca/volunteer/

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE

 

12

Contests