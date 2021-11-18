Watch: Gorgeous George Enjoys His First Snow In YEG
Even if you absolutely hate winter and everything that comes with it, you gotta love watching this good boy experience snow for the first time!
George is a Golden Retriever from Edmonton who just got to see and play in snow for the first time this week. Look at him go!!
First time in the snow pic.twitter.com/bmKRvxDPVQ— The Allan Report (@allantaylor) November 16, 2021
Thanks to owner @allantaylor for sharing this glorious time!
Love him? You can follow his pup adventures on his Instagram account @gloriousgoldengeorge
-Jess