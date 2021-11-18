iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-8°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: Gorgeous George Enjoys His First Snow In YEG

george

Even if you absolutely hate winter and everything that comes with it, you gotta love watching this good boy experience snow for the first time!

George is a Golden Retriever from Edmonton who just got to see and play in snow for the first time this week. Look at him go!!

Thanks to owner @allantaylor for sharing this glorious time!

Love him? You can follow his pup adventures on his Instagram account @gloriousgoldengeorge

-Jess

12

Contests