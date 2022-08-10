Watch: Little League Player Hit With Pitch, Then Comforts Pitcher
A scary moment at a recent little league game ends with these young boys showing great compassion and sportsmanship.
One of the Oklahoma players was struck in the head with a pitch. He was ok, but the pitcher (Texas East), of course, was visibly shaken up.
"Hey, you're doing just great"— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 9, 2022
Oklahoma little leaguer gets hit in the head and then comforts the pitcher who is shaken up afterward pic.twitter.com/hYYLiy511K
-Jess