Watch: Little League Player Hit With Pitch, Then Comforts Pitcher

littleleague

A scary moment at a recent little league game ends with these young boys showing great compassion and sportsmanship.

One of the Oklahoma players was struck in the head with a pitch. He was ok, but the pitcher (Texas East), of course, was visibly shaken up. 

-Jess

