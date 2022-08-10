Watch: Little League Player Hit With Pitch, Then Comforts Pitcher

A scary moment at a recent little league game ends with these young boys showing great compassion and sportsmanship.

One of the Oklahoma players was struck in the head with a pitch. He was ok, but the pitcher (Texas East), of course, was visibly shaken up.

"Hey, you're doing just great"



Oklahoma little leaguer gets hit in the head and then comforts the pitcher who is shaken up afterward pic.twitter.com/hYYLiy511K — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 9, 2022

