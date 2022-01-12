iHeartRadio

Watch: TSA Releases 2021 List Of Unusual Confiscated Items

tsa

'From Bear spray, to meth-rritos,' the Transportation Security Administration put together another Top 10 List for confiscated items at airports across the U.S.

Well...they tried. 

10. Bullets in deodorant 
9. Pistol 
8. Meth burrito
7. Firearm buckle 
6. Cleaver
5. Bear spray 
4. Machete 
3. Fireworks 
2. Gun-themed wine holder 
1. Chainsaw 

When I was a teenager I accidentally brought a pair of sewing scissors in my backpack that I used to make friendship bracelets, and I'm still horrified about it. 

-Jess

