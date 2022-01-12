Watch: TSA Releases 2021 List Of Unusual Confiscated Items

'From Bear spray, to meth-rritos,' the Transportation Security Administration put together another Top 10 List for confiscated items at airports across the U.S.



Well...they tried.

It’s here! “TSA’s Top 10 Catches of 2021!” From bear spray to meth-rritos, our officers found some truly unusual items. They worked hard to keep travelers safe as they returned to the skies. What would you pick as your number one catch? Let us know! #TSATop10 pic.twitter.com/3o2zQs5IrC — TSA (@TSA) January 10, 2022

10. Bullets in deodorant

9. Pistol

8. Meth burrito

7. Firearm buckle

6. Cleaver

5. Bear spray

4. Machete

3. Fireworks

2. Gun-themed wine holder

1. Chainsaw

When I was a teenager I accidentally brought a pair of sewing scissors in my backpack that I used to make friendship bracelets, and I'm still horrified about it.

-Jess