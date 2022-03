In celebration of the bands 30th anniversary, they've been teasing new music for the past few days, and today we have NEW Weezer!

Weezer has plans to drop FOUR new EPs this year starting with SZNZ: Spring that drops on the Spring Equinox, March 20th.

Have a listen to the first single 'A Little Bit of Love'

What do you think?

-Jess