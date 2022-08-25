Why Is Evanescence's Bring Me To Life Number 1 On the iTunes Chart?
What happened? Did we go back to 2003?
Just when you think there couldn’t possibly be someone out there that hasn’t heard Evanescence’s massive hit from the early 200’s ‘Bring Me To Life,’ the internet proves us wrong. The debut hit is currently sitting at number 1 on iTunes over 19 years after its original release.
.@evanescence's "Bring Me to Life" has reached #1 on US iTunes, nearly 20 years after release.— chart data (@chartdata) August 22, 2022
19 years and still going strong! Bring Me To Life is #1 on iTunes 💥🤘— Evanescence (@evanescence) August 23, 2022
But…why?
Usually when an older song gains some steam like this it’s featured in a popular TV show – i.e Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill, and Metallica – Master of Puppets both featured in Stranger Things or perhaps a TikTok Video (Simple Plan-I’m Just a Kid)
Neither of these things happened with Bring Me To Life…so, let’s speculate.
Apparently it was recently featured in a Heardle puzzle – that could be it!
(a game which plays brief snippets of a song asking users to guess what song it is)
Users on Reddit have a theory that it’s because it’s currently on sale for $.69 (nice)
Orrrrrr maybe because the band is currently on tour with Korn? There was a video being shared of Amy Lee sharing the stage with Korn for a performance of ‘Freak On a Leash’
Also, months before the tour Korn’s Brian ”Head” Welch applauded Evanescence ABOUT ‘Bring Me To Life,’ saying it was an ‘eye-opening song for him.’
“I love her voice, man. I've always loved it. I told her when I was messed up on drugs, I was blaring that 'Bring Me to Life' song, and it was like, talking to me... That's what I needed, I needed a new beginning.”
Anything else?
-Jess