Why Is Evanescence's Bring Me To Life Number 1 On the iTunes Chart?

What happened? Did we go back to 2003?



Just when you think there couldn’t possibly be someone out there that hasn’t heard Evanescence’s massive hit from the early 200’s ‘Bring Me To Life,’ the internet proves us wrong. The debut hit is currently sitting at number 1 on iTunes over 19 years after its original release.



.@evanescence's "Bring Me to Life" has reached #1 on US iTunes, nearly 20 years after release. — chart data (@chartdata) August 22, 2022

19 years and still going strong! Bring Me To Life is #1 on iTunes 💥🤘

Thank you for the love! pic.twitter.com/kZLXzIrtB8 — Evanescence (@evanescence) August 23, 2022