CHARGES LAID FOLLOWING ASSAULT AND ATTEMPTING TO DISARM OFFICER

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) On November 13, 2022, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of an assault on John Street in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

Officers arrived on scene and an individual was placed under arrest. During the arrest, the accused began to resist causing minor injuries to an officer. The officer was treated at a local area hospital and released.

The accused was subsequently transported to the Wiarton OPP station. During the lodging process, the accused again became uncooperative and attempted to take a weapon from an officer's duty belt.

Jonathon WILLIAMSON, 34 years-of-age, from the Town of South Bruce Peninsula is charged with the following offences:

· Break, enter dwelling house - commit indictable offence

· Assault

· Disarming a peace officer

· Assault with the intent to resist arrest

The accused is being held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on November 14, 2022.