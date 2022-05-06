Kincardine man sentenced to 7 years after fatal crash near Durham

(Debris is seen after a fatal crash in the Durham, Ont. area, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Scott Miller / CTV News)

A Kincardine man has been senteced after pleading guilty to a number of charges in connection with a fatal crash near Durham last fall.

26 year old Jeremy Hogg was charged after a speeding, stolen pick up truck collided with another vehicle on Grey road 4 on November 7, 2021.

Police say speeds exceeded 150 km/hr.

Eventually they deployed a spike belt which the driver hit, then continued on for a bit before colliding head-on with another vehicle.

A 40 year old man in the other vehicle died while a 14 year old girl and a 26 year old man sustained serious injuries.

The driver then accosted another motorist who had pulled over to assist, assaulting him and trying to steal his vehicle before police finally made the arrest with the help of their tasers.

Hogg, who is very well known to local police, was charged with criminal negligence causing death; criminal negligence causing bodily harm x 2; robbery; possession of stolen property.

On May 4th, he plead guilty and was sentenced as follows:

7 years Imprisonment.

9 months pre-sentence custody.

Lifetime firearms prohibition.

20 year driving prohibition.

Court ordered DNA sample

In March, West Grey Police were cleared by the SIU in the incident.