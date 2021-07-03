Merry Creek Wildfire Evacuation Alerts and Order Lifted

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has lifted its evacuation order for 31 properties near the Merry Creek Wildfire.

The decision which came into effect at 12:30 p.m. Saturday was made on the recommendation of the B-C Wildfire Service.

That means residents forced to leave their homes Thursday because of the spreading bush blaze 8km southwest of Castlegar can return.

They live on the Merry Creek Forest Service Road, Mason Road, Hwy 3, Killough Road, Fernwood Drive, Lucas Avenue, Lucas Road and 14th Avenue.

The RDCK has also rescinded the evacuation alert for one residence on Meadowbrook Drive.

Meanwhile the City of Castlegar has also rescinded its evacuation alert for Meadowbrook Drive, Tassone Place, Highland Drive, Castleview Care Centre, 14th Avenue North of Highway 3, Forest Road and Grosvenor Place. Those residents can stand down after being told to be ready to leave on short notice.

The Wildfire service reported the 20 hectare blaze was 90% contained Saturday when they recommended the RDCK and City of Castlegar lift their evacuation alerts and order.

The fire is expected to be fully contained by Sunday according to the wildfire service.

City officials reported about 150 residents had checked into the emergency centre at the district recreation complex by Friday morning, including about 50 residents and 30 staff from the Castleview Care Centre.

Interior Health said residents from the Talarico Place long-term care home were also evacuated to other care homes in the Kootenay-Boundary until it was safe to return.