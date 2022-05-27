City of Nelson Partners with UBC, Hosts E-Bike Expo

The City of Nelson's E-Bike Financing Program has seen 120 loans and an estimated 5000-km saved, but how does it benefit the community respective to other climate action efforts?

That's the question a new partnership between the City and University of BC's REACT Lab hopes to answer with an independent study on the initiative that launched in 2020. The City was the first BC municipality to launch a commuter bicycle incentive program and hopes to better understand related travel behaviour and greenhouse gas emissions.

Councillor Rik Logtenberg shared his thoughts at the May 24th Committee of The Whole:

“When we talk about the E-Bike Program we should really wire into Eco-Save, as a home retrofit… again your life-style retrofit program. The second thing is I’m really interested in renters…. The program designed around home-owners; you’re not necessarily getting the best impact in terms of helping people decarbonize their life….. They’re kind of ready to go, prime to go already, whereas it’s much more difficult with renters. Now (I) recognize that we want to protect Nelson Hydro in how we deliver this program, but I think there’s a really strong opportunity for the province to step in, for CBT to step in, for funders top step in and really boost up our renter program and this is where I think this study can really help with that….”

Councillor Jesse Woodward says his own experiences driving electric vehicles make him question how people riding E-Bikes are truly being incentivized:

“…. It got me from point A to point B way better than a typical gas car and…. I’m talking to people in Nelson like: EV’s just work here…. So I’m interested to see when this study comes out: These aren’t necessarily green choices they’re just like….. They’re just a better machine, it gets you from where you want to go for cheaper essentially….. I’d be curious when all of the information comes out from this study to see like how many people are making decisions for a green choice or are they just making decisions that are better for their life?”

The E-Bike Financing Program permits homeowners to take out loans for E-Bikes, financed through Nelson Hydro's monthly bills.

An E-Bike Expo event at the Nelson Innovation Centre on June 24th invites program participants to learn more about both the program and study, as well as mingle with other residents. There will also be a variety of different bikes on display and participants will get to hear about real-world experiences and the future of local transportation.