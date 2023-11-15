Controlled Burning Set to Begin Above Mountain Station, Nelson
The first phase of controlled burning will soon begin for lands above Nelson's Mountain Station.
Efforts by Anderson Creek Timber aim to mitigate smoke impact by keeping burn piles at a smaller size, but Nelson residents may still notice some smoky skies.
This is to reduce the amount of combustible materials in surrounding forests, decrease the risk of wildfires and increase the city's resiliency come wildfire season.
Nelson Fire and Rescue says burning is weather permitting and so the public will be made aware once operations are underway.
-
SD8 Recognized for Community Engagement EffortsEngagement participants submitted 1882 ideas for the strategic plan, helping develop priorities like having a caring and inclusive learning culture, and allowing for career development.
-
Nelson Council Set to Decrease Cannabis Business License FeesFirst three readings has been passed to decrease annual cannabis retail license fees from $2500 to $210; roughly a 91% drop to match Nelson's retail wine and beer license fees.
-
Castlegar Council Considers Community Requests for Budget TalksOne request is a bathroom facility at the Millennium Bike Park to support children that use the area and increase overall users.
-
Nelson City Council Discusses Pending Short-Term Rental ChangesThe topic of short-term rentals have recently been discussed a number of times in Council Chambers in Rossland, Nelson and other Kootenay communities. Next steps in Nelson include communication to current license holders and providing feedback to the province.
-
Grand Forks Council Hears Update on Wayfinding Project, moreA request for $30,000 total towards core operations and supporting the Market District Committee were forwarded to budget.
-
Fines Recommended for Contaminated Collection Carts in CastlegarThe program's first week was the heaviest for contamination, but it has steadily decreased now that problematic carts are being tagged.
-
Grand Forks Council Approves Campground Bylaw, Debates New PositionA letter to council from the caretaker explains they're happy with limited services; they at least have electrical and a membership at the recreation center.
-
Castlegar Council Authorizes Letters of Support for Housing ProjectsA grant application to BC Housing's Community Housing Fund would support the Primary Care and Housing initiative at 925 Columbia Avenue, while the Art Gallery and Housing project goes through the Indigenous Housing Fund with a slightly later intake period.
-
Additional Charges Added in Grand Forks Gyro Park AttackThe initial charges are one count of Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm and one count of Mischief to Property. The additional charges are Assault with a Weapon and two counts of Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to Public Peace.