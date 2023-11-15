iHeartRadio
Controlled Burning Set to Begin Above Mountain Station, Nelson


nelson fire dept

The first phase of controlled burning will soon begin for lands above Nelson's Mountain Station.

Efforts by Anderson Creek Timber aim to mitigate smoke impact by keeping burn piles at a smaller size, but Nelson residents may still notice some smoky skies.

This is to reduce the amount of combustible materials in surrounding forests, decrease the risk of wildfires and increase the city's resiliency come wildfire season.

Nelson Fire and Rescue says burning is weather permitting and so the public will be made aware once operations are underway.

