Holiday Helpers Needed in Penticton

The Salvation Army is in need of some holiday helpers to ring the bells at their Christmas Kettle throughout Penticton.

Campaign coordinator Mary MacArthur explained that volunteer numbers have dropped throughout the pandemic, especially since there is a requirement for people to be double-vaccinated to join.

“We are in need of more volunteers for many different reasons, mainly because of the vaccination mandate, and some of the volunteers aren't returning,” she said.

“Some just aren't comfortable coming out during this pandemic. So our volunteers are down, but we're still getting new people stepping up, which is good, but we'd like more new people and even some returning people would be nice.”

Five locations have been set up since Nov. 15 throughout the city, with two locations at Walmart, one at the Superstore and two in Cherry Lane Mall, which are open near Save On Foods and London Drugs.

There will also be an additional location added in December and pop-ups in Summerland, Keremeos and Osoyoos.

All locations will run until Dec. 24 from Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“[Donations] are slowly coming in and we're hopeful that as time goes on, and we move into December and we get closer to Christmas, that they will pick up because there's just such a need this year,” MacArthur added.

“People are not only wanting to help with the kettles, but they're wanting to help with the floods.”

MacArthur added that being a kettle volunteer is a great way to help give back to the community, especially with so many in need this year.

“Anything that we could do to make life a little easier for them would be a good reason for them to come out and ring the bells and increase our donations.”

Parents and grandparents are also encouraged to volunteer with their kids for the holidays to instil the spirit of giving.

“Let them stand at the kettle stand, ringing the bells, they can sing, they can wear their reindeer antlers. We have found that the donations seem to double at the stands when there is a young animated child standing there ringing the bells,” MacArthur said.

To find out more or volunteer with the Christmas Kettle Campaign, reach out to MacArthur by email at PentictonKettleCoordinator@shaw.ca