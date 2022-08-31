Big day for Orillia Terry Fox run

MEDIA ADVISORY - FRED FOX STOPS IN ORILLIA – AUGUST 31, 2022

Terry Fox’s older brother meeting with cancer survivors; retired police escorts

(Orillia, ON) – Members of the media are invited to join organizers of the Orillia Terry Fox Run and cancer survivors at this year’s “Breakfast for Champions” tomorrow, Wednesday, August 31, to be attended by Terry’s older brother Fred Fox.

The Covid-safe breakfast event begins at 9:30 a.m. at Bayside Restaurant at the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre at 500 Atherley Road in Orillia. Members of ‘Terry’s Team’ (cancer survivors) will don their red shirts and offer their appreciation to the Fox family and the establishment for their support for cancer research. There will be interview and photo/video opportunities provided for accredited media.

From 12:00 to approximately 1:15 p.m., Fred Fox will attend a private gathering on the front grounds of OPP General Headquarters located at 777 Memorial Avenue in Orillia. Building occupants and OPP retirees who helped escort Terry Fox across Ontario during the original Marathon of Hope in 1980 will be in attendance. Interview and photo/video opportunities provided for accredited media.

“It is always special to have a member of the Fox family in our area and making themselves available to promote community runs,” says Run Organizer Alison Stoneman. “And the presence of OPP General Headquarters in Orillia continues the organization and its members’ long-standing connection to Terry,” Stoneman added.

Participants and volunteers raised more than $43,209 for the Terry Fox Foundation for Cancer Research during the second consecutive virtual Orillia Terry Fox Run in 2021. That surpassed its one-dollar-per-Orillia resident goal for the 13th consecutive year, bringing the cumulative total raised to $854,025.68

Terry Fox Runs will be held on Sunday, September 18th in Orillia, Gravenhurst, Barrie, Heart of Georgian Bay (Midland area), Sugarbush (Oro-Medonte), Lagoon City-Brechin, Beaverton and across Canada.